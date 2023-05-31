Despite the movie Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City has been lukewarmly received by critics and the public, it seems that a sequelor in any case another film project related to the series, entitled Umbrella Chronicles.

According to a report by Subdury.com, a news organization that deals mainly with local news of Greater Subdury, in Canada, the city is receiving $ 11 million in grants for 20 projects through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation. Among them, a sequel to Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccon City is not specifically mentioned, but there is a certain “Umbrella Chronicles” who will receive as much as $ 2 million of these funds.

The name clearly refers to the Capcom saga and in particular to the spin-off The Umbrella Chronicles. Not only that, the film company linked to the project is Raccoon HG Film Productions, the same one that made the film Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. In short, the hypothesis that a sequel is being planned seems quite plausible, although we cannot exclude a priori that it may be a project unrelated to the aforementioned film.

In short, we just have to wait to find out what is actually boiling in the pot. In the meantime, we remind you that on July 7 the GC film Resident Evil: Death Island will debut in cinemas in which numerous protagonists of the series will appear, including Leon S. Kennedy, Jill Valentine, Rebecca Chambers and Chris and Claire Redfield.