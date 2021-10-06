Sony Pictures will release in theaters in November Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City. The company has now released a teaser trailer which anticipates some fragments of the video that will be distributed tomorrow. You can see the video below.

The trailer Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City will be your first real chance to see something from the film. So far we have only had the opportunity to see some images. The teaser trailer just shared shows only some frames of the movie: we can see some characters known to the players, as well as a classic zombie dog ready to make his skin.

We just have to wait for the full trailer to be released. We don’t know much about this film, but we have been told that Resident Evil Welcome To Raccoon City is inspired by the game Remake, here are the first images revealed.

Tell us, does this new attempt to bring the Capcom saga to the big screen intrigue you? Do you have confidence or do you believe that there is not much hope?