Waiting for the trailer arriving tomorrow, a teaser of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. The first images of the published video allowed us to take a look at the new characters and the disturbing settings, revealing the right. A taste that we had already had with the first photos of this Resident Evil.

At the center of the story will be a pharmaceutical corporation, whose exodus from the city of Raccoon City has made the place a wasteland, with a “great evil” lurking beneath its surface. When that evil is revealed surviving citizens will have to find out what was once behind the pharmaceutical company and how to move forward. Interesting is the cast chosen for Residet Evil Welcome to Raccoon City, which has actors we already know quite well.

“[I] previous films they never captured the essence of the game and the sensations I felt while playing with it (it’s not a criticism, I think they just went in a different direction) “, said director Johannes Roberts, explaining why he chose to reboot.” I wanted to go back to original horror. I wanted fear and atmosphere rather than just action. I think fans of the game felt the same way – they wanted to see the iconic characters and locations and feel that the film was more in line with the Resident Evil video game universe, so that’s exactly why we chose to go this direction. “.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will be released on November 24th at Cinema. His trailer will be available tomorrow, while now we can take a first look at the teaser.