One of the most anticipated releases of this year in terms of cinema is Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. This film, which is based on the homonymous franchise of Capcom, raises a reboot of it in the cinema.

This time sticking more closely to the characters created by this video game company, and leaving aside the invented ones. What Alice, embodied by Jovovich mile. The fact is that the wait for this film will take a little longer.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is the official name

What do we mean? What happens is that originally this tape would be released on September 3. But this Thursday it was revealed that it will actually be delayed.

Don’t be alarmed, it won’t be until next year, but it will be for a few months. The new release date is set for November 24. It is a very auspicious date, since it is before the Thanksgiving Day in the U.S. Many people do not attend work because of that party.

Resident Evil and other classics would be lost forever with the closure of the PlayStation Store

The same can be said of the days that follow, since Friday is the famous Black friday and then the weekend comes.

So that Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City It can be seen by many people who take advantage of the dates to go to the movies and spend time with the family. It is a ‘plan with skill’, or at least that is understood.

However, some media have contacted Sony for official details of this delay.

The film will summarize the events of the first and second games

This movie is directed by Johannes Roberts, known for his work with 47 Meters Down. Likewise, he also works as a screenwriter.

Among the actors participating in this production are Kaya scodelario, Hannah john-kamen, Robbie amell, Tom hopper, Avan Jogia and Neal mcdonough.

For what was previously revealed, this film will summarize the events of the first and second games of the series of Capcom, which is peculiar.

This is why the appearance of characters such as Chris and Claire redfield, in addition to Jill valentine, Leon S. Kennedy, Ada Wong and others.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is a film that seeks to respect what was created by Capcom, who closely monitors production. Maybe for the same reason Paul WS Anderson is not involved. This director took several creative licenses with his films and many did not like that.

The video in this note shows Roberts talking about this film, and incidentally, revealing its current name.

Source.



