Amazon Prime Video announces good news for all fans of the movie saga of RESIDENT EVILbased on the famous survival horror titles of the house CAPCOM. The entire film saga with Milla Jovovich will be available unencrypted on the platform, for all Amazon Prime subscribers, from next May 28. Together with the six films, as well as the trilogy of CGI feature films that they see as the protagonist Leon Kennedy, will arrive for the first time ever too RESIDENT EVIL: Welcome to Raccoon Citythe cinematic reboot directed by Johannes Roberts released in theaters last year. Below is the complete list of upcoming films:

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Resident Evil: Revenge

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Degeneration

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Resident Evil: Damnation

Resident Evil: Retribution

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Source: Amazon Prime Video