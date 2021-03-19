The launch of the new Resident Evil is getting closer and closer. This information from Gamingbolt, It has not been long in being confirmed by Alex Aniel, Japanese business manager of Limited Run Games, who has given some details to the weekly of the magazine Famitsu.
While the first demo that was released, was focused on showing the technical benefits of the title, this new demo would have content from the final version of the game and would be oriented to the gameplay.
Capcom is determined to make it a success, as they will continue to show monthly content until its release, such as videos of the game as well as the launch of this new demo, which would reach all platforms. Other events are planned to showcase “Village” as well as to celebrate the saga’s 25th anniversary.
This installment of the saga will begin its story right at the end of the events of the seventh part. In it we will visit a town inhabited by vampires and werewolves. The protagonist will continue to be Ethan Winters, who returns after his experience in the Baker mansion (RE 7).
The creators promise that although this title will have more action than the previous one, will keep the essence with “horrible and intense scenes where terror prevails”. We can experience all its benefits on May 7, the date on which Resident Evil Village opens on Xbox One and Xbox Series S | X.
