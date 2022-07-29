Capcom announced that Resident Evil Village will receive a free accessibility update in October. The update will roll out alongside the launch of the Winter’s Expansion DLC and the game’s Gold Edition.

New accessibility options that will be added include subtitle changes that players have long requested, which will allow them to adjust the size and color, as well as toggle the background on and off.

Character names will be available for viewing in story mode and subtitles will be introduced. While this is a small update, the added accessibility features will no doubt make a big difference to the player experience.

A free accessibility update for all Resident Evil Village users is coming alongside the Winters’ Expansion and Gold Edition in October, adding: – Subtitle size, color & background toggles

– Speaker name display in story mode

– Closed captions

– Permanent reticle – Resident Evil (@RE_Games) July 28, 2022



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and the Winter’s Expansion DLC will both release on October 28 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. The DLC will not only have a new third-person camera mode, but will also come with a new Mercenaries update featuring Lady Dimitrescu, Karl Heisenberg and Chris Redfield, and two new levels.

Source: GamesRadar