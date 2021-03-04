The hardware manufacturer AMD presented its future plans yesterday with a new digital event in which they focused on presenting the new GPU that they will launch on the market. In this event, they have covered that work that make the Radeon 6700XT more attractive, which requires joining those models that include next-generation games using the most attractive technologies. And in this event we have learned that Resident Evil Village will support Ray Tracing on PC and for this, they have shown their gameplay.
From minute 9:42 the next Capcom game is exposed, Resident Evil Village, confirming that the game will support FidelityFX technology and allow run the game with Ray Tracing on the PC version. And it is that, until now, AMD is struggling to link the technology that Nvidia introduced in its latest hardware models.
Among the different technologies that are applied through Ray Tracing, Resident Evil Village seems to make use of lighting and reflections tools, offering a superior quality in the recreation of the detailed scenarios of this game. AMD seems to have tied a good deal with the release of Resident Evil Village, because today, it seems to have managed to prevent this game from taking advantage of Nvidia technologies, such as DLSS. It looks like, there will be no support for this technology, which will greatly limit the ability of competing GPUs to significantly improve the Resident Evil Village performance on PC. A pretty regrettable decision, but it is what it is.
But it is not the only thing that has been shown during this event in which Resident Evil Village will support Ray Tracing on PC and it has allowed to see its gameplay on PC. Games have also been added that today allow to be played supporting the new graphics options from AMD, with support for FidelityFX and Ray Tracing. A good number of games that are only the beginning of a long way for that new generation of AMD experiences.
Capcom acknowledges that Resident Evil Village is inspired by Resident Evil 4
And enter these games will come Resident Evil Village and it will, together with the Xbox and Playstation consoles, the next May 7.
