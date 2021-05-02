Being one of the hottest releases of the current month of May, Resident Evil Village is everywhere. We have to celebrate that the new Resident Evil Village demo is now available, even on Xbox consoles. And the members of the study are being the protagonists of many interviews to try to reveal small nuances that encourage and motivate Resident Evil fans. Now, delve into an option available in the game and that is Resident Evil Village will offer an open map that the player can get lost in.

The truth is that speaking of the duration, it was assured that Resident Evil Village will be a longer game than Resident Evil 7, but in part, it is because the game offers a more open environment. An environment that, according to Morimasa Sato comments on an interview with IGN, has detours in which a player can get lost.

Deep down, they have sought to delve into an interesting aspect and a decision that was made for this latest game on the license. Traditionally the games in the series did not usually expose environments that were too open, and they have wanted to change that. It will be the game that offers the most extensive environment to date, where you can find points where the player can deviate and explore outside the linearity of the main story. Sato comments that “It is one of the most recent evolutions of the Village. We set up a more open environment, and basically we tell the player to go and have fun, something Resident Evil hadn’t done before. “

Resident Evil Village will offer an open map in which the player can get lost, since “The main story is still progressing in what we think is the best order to experience it, it is entirely possible to ignore the objectives” since it has been sought to apply something different, since “We believe it is important to reward the player’s enthusiasm for exploring, there will always be something interesting to discover”. It is a bet that they have believed is worth it and, the truth is that it sounds good, although this type of formula does not always work. It is a new feature that seeks to give new airs to a game that has become one of the main claims of 2021.

A gameplay exposes the mercenaries mode of Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village is scheduled to see the light of day on May 7In other words, there are barely five days left until it reaches Xbox and Playstation consoles, as well as Google Stadia and PC. In addition, it is one of those games that has been exposed as the current bulwark of generational change, making use of the new AMD tools for new generation hardware.

Xbox Series X console 1Tb SSD The fastest and most powerful Xbox ever. Play thousands of titles from four generations of consoles – all games look their best and play their best on Xbox Series X.

Enjoy next-gen speed and performance with Xbox Velocity Architecture, powered by a custom 1TB SSD and embedded software. With Xbox Smart Delivery, play the best available version of your game whatever console you use.

12 teraflops of power. Games in true 4K, ready for 8K and up to 120 FPS.

Last updated on 2021-05-02. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.