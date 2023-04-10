













Resident Evil Village will no longer have Denuvo DRM

When users broke the DRM of Resident Evil VillageThey noticed that the game ran much better and that the experience was more dignified. It is worth noting that denuvo It is an anti-piracy system that punishes the PC’s resources and hinders the execution of games.

Over time, Capcom has removed DRM from RE2 and RE3 remakes, long after their releases. That last detail greatly improved its performance on PC and the fans appreciated it. Technically these movements happen when the “popularity goes down”.

let’s not forget that denuvo it is made to combat early piracy of many prominent releases. Sometimes it works and other times it doesn’t, but in general, people are annoyed by the use of this technology that is not beneficial to video games, although piracy also does not help much.

Resident Evil Village What platforms is it available on?

Resident Evil Village it was the last numbered installment of the main series and is available in PlayStation, Xbox and pc. It’s worth noting that this latest installment received an update to work with Virtual Reality on PlayStation VR2 and that gave a second life to his experience.

Now, if you have a PC, you will be able to play it without hindrance thanks to the fact that Capcom took away denuvo and in that way he makes his execution as dignified as possible. Perhaps what you are going to find is that it has other anti-piracy mechanisms, but nothing more.

what do you think about this news? Do you think that was the right move on Capcom's part?