Coming in October alongside the Winters Expansion and Gold Edition, the update focuses on subtitles.

Resident Evil has become one of the most profitable franchises for Capcom, and the most recent Resident Evil Village has already surpassed 5 million copies sold. Although this figure is Awesomethe Japanese developer prepares to accumulate an even larger number of players in octobermonth in which the Gold Edition and the Winters Expansion are released.

The patch will allow us to change the size and background of the subtitles, among other thingsHowever, Capcom wants to take advantage of the premiere of this content to integrate a free upgrade focused on accessibility options. Because, as we read in its latest Twitter post, the company wants to improve the player experience through subtitle customizationthe main protagonists of this unexpected patch.

As we have already seen in other products in the industry, the Japanese study will implement options related to the size of the letters, the opacity of the background and other accessibility novelties. These are the features that the update will add, according to Capcom’s post:

Subtitle size, color and background options



Talking character name display in story mode



closed captions



permanent reticle

Beyond this, we know that the Gold Edition will also introduce Lady Dimitrescu and more characters in the game. Mercenaries mode. If you want to know more about the base game, we encourage you to read our Resident Evil Village review to discover a title that, although it has some drawbacks, has a brilliant visual design and one very successful feeling with all weapons.

