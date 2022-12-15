Here comes the PSVR 2 (PlayStation VR 2 for short) and this new device is going to need games. If you stay poor because you buy the headset from day 1, don’t worry if you have Resident Evil Villageyou will get a free update that will allow you to play this game on the new Sony device.

This news was revealed by people from Capcom, who stated that Resident Evil Village will receive a free update to work from February 22 in PSVR 2in addition to a DLC that will also be free and that will fall in all versions of the game.

Now, the gamemaster, kanda tsuyoshi He said this version of Village will take advantage of the headset’s 4K HDR displays, plus you’ll be able to dual-wield Ethan.

Likewise, you will need to have the base game on the PS5 or, failing that, the Gold version so that you can take advantage of the VR mode which will surely keep you very busy when you see Ladi Dimitrescu up close.

Get up close and personal.

VR Mode will launch as free DLC for Resident Evil Village and Gold Edition on PlayStation 5 alongside PlayStation VR2 on February 22nd, 2023! pic.twitter.com/90BAPMgZfu —Resident Evil (@RE_Games) December 15, 2022

This will be a good opportunity for fans of the series who want to experience this installment of the series in a much more personal way.

We also recommend: Resident Evil 4 Remake reveals its first trailer in the State of Play

When is PSVR 2 and Resident Evil Village VR mode coming out?

In these moments you surely wonder when it comes out PSVR 2. According to the information available, it will go on sale from February 22, but only in some confirmed markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Source: Capcom

The price of such a device is 549 USD, which is certainly considerable. The package comes with Headset and their respective controls. You will also find it with its respective bundle with Horizon Call of the Mountain.

Resident Evil Village’s VR mode will be available for free on February 22.

Are you going to enter the virtual reality of PlayStation? Do not forget that you can leave your comments. Remember that you can also find us at discord, Twitter Y Facebook