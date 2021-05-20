Resident Evil Village It’s been on the market for a few weeks now, so many players have completed the main story by now.

As expected, this title lays the groundwork for a sequel, so it gives us clues as to what the next plot could be.

Below we will analyze some of the most relevant details to determine what the end of Resident Evil Village and what it represents for the next game.

Resident Evil Village spoilers below, so proceed with caution

The final stretch of the game is the one that offers the biggest revelations of the plot, starting with the fact thatand Ethan Winters He is not as human as we thought.

The search for the perfect bioweapon has always been at the center of Resident Evil, although in the Village they seem to get much closer.

In addition to Lady Dimitrescu and Heisenberg, who seem to have minimal mutations, the protagonist and his daughter are emerging as the pinnacle of what umbrella and other corporations had searched.

Controllable biological weapons without mutations

The post credits scene of Resident Evil Village reveals to us Rose being guarded by some agents, and one of her key lines is that she can do things that not even Chris has seen.

This indicates that the daughter of Ethan has full knowledge of his superhuman abilities, but it is unclear if he is a threat or a hope to combat his peers.

The existence of a possible conflict with these beings arises when Chris escapes with Mine in the helicopter, as one of his soldiers reveals that the elements sent by the BSAA They are not human, but infected.

This raises two questions: the role that Umbrella continues to play, and the incorporation of biological weapons in military institutions.

Ethan’s comeback in Resident Evil Village?

There is a question among the community regarding the post credits scene of Resident Evil Village, since when Rose’s truck leaves, they find a mysterious figure that is not distinguished from a distance.

It was recently discovered that said character uses nothing more and nothing less than Ethan’s model, which suggests that he did not actually die in the village, but was hidden.

Rose Protagonist or villain?

Although everything seems to indicate that the next to take the main role will be Rose winters, they might surprise us with a plot twist and make her the main villain, after all, she already showed she’s capable of threatening those who insult her.

Ensuring whether she will take on the role of the good guys or the bad guys is very risky at this point, but most likely it will be the heroine.

We can interpret this from one of the sentences at the end of the story, which says that ‘the father’s story is over’, implying that the daughter would be the next.

Surely it will be a couple of years before they present Resident Evil 9, so we can only wait patiently.

