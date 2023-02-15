Capcom released a gameplay trailer during the night Resident Evil Village VR Modethe mode designed and created ad hoc for Playstation VR2 which will be available as free DLC of the game on February 22nd, or in conjunction with the launch of the PS5 viewer. Not only that, the video reveals the arrival of one free demo of this modality, which will be published on the same day.

You can view the video in the player just below. It shows a series of sequences of combat, exploration, escape and situations that will certainly be familiar to those who have played Resident Evil Village, but at the same time in some ways unprecedented thanks to the possibility of reliving them via the PlayStation VR2, and, according to the discoveries of the dataminer , in the future perhaps also with other viewers.

“The entire main story of Village will be available on PlayStation VR2 in the VR mode of Resident Evil Village, which will allow you to experience all the events that Ethan Winters will face with the maximum level of immersion as he sets out to rescue his kidnapped daughter.

“Taking full advantage of PlayStation VR2, you will be fully immersed when playing Resident Evil Village with this DLC. Visually, the vivid display graphics 4K HDR (2000×2040 per eye) and eye tracking produce an amplified perception of reality, as if everything you see is actually there. 3D audio heightens the realism with sound from all angles, and the sense of touch is enhanced by the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers. With a controller in each hand, you can feel the vibrations, recoil and resistance as you interact with objects in the world and fire your weapons.”

“THE Sense controllers they also allow for intuitive movements like raising your arms to defend yourself and holding the gun in front of you to fire, and there are other actions you can take to increase immersion. You can wield two weapons independently, insert a clip into the pistol to reload, and wield the knife for slashing or slashing attacks. It’s a truly immersive experience that puts you right into the twisted world that Ethan Winters finds himself fighting in.”

At the launch of PlayStation VR2, Gran Turismo 7 will also receive a free update, which will make the game fully usable with the PS5 viewer.