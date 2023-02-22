Capcom has launched the Resident Evil Village VR Mode, now available alongside the launch of PlayStation VR2 as free downloadable content for all owners of the PlayStation 5 versions of the base game and Resident Evil Village Gold Edition. A demo of Resident Evil Village VR Mode is now available to download from PlayStation Store. Capcom has also announced that development has also officially begun on the VR Mode for Resident Evil 4. This content for PlayStation VR2 will be available as free DLC for the remake of Resident Evil 4, which will be released on March 24, 2023 on PC and consoles. Resident Evil Village’s VR Mode takes advantage of PlayStation VR2 features, such as the new headset’s 4K HDR display and eye tracking technology. The atmosphere is further enhanced by 3D audio effects that add texture to the environment and allow listeners to feel the horrors that lurk around every corner. The new VR Sense controllers allow players to interact with their surroundings with natural movements that mirror Ethan’s on-screen movements. These intuitive inputs allow you to block enemy attacks by lifting Ethan’s arms, reload firearms with realistic actions, and explore while holding a map. Players can also wield dual weapons, store and retrieve items within Ethan’s coat, and perform a variety of other touch gestures such as opening doors and treating wounds with medicine bottles. Resident Evil Village VR Mode also includes a VR Tutorial and Shooting Range modes to practice shooting.