Capcom released today Resident Evil Village PS5 update 1.202. This new update fixes some version-related bugs PSVR2 of horror.

Capcom had announced i details of this patch via the official Resident Evil Twitter page a few days ago: “We have confirmed a glitch in the Resident Evil Village VR mode for PS VR2 which makes it impossible to progress in some areas. An update patch will be released in the next few days. We apologize for any inconvenience that this can cause”.

Another message had been revealed by the Capcom support site: “When playing Resident Evil Village VR mode on PlayStation VR 2, it is possible to get stuck and unable to progress under the following conditions. In Casa Beneviento, after acquiring the Breaker Box key but before meeting Baby, it is possible Enter the Medicine Room through the door in the Study. This door should be locked under normal circumstances, and walking through it allows you to acquire the Fuse without encountering Baby. However, you will not be able to progress past this point if you do so. We are currently working on a fix for this issue, but until it is available we encourage players to avoid the situation described above.”

Today’s update therefore takes care of solving this problem of Resident Evil Village. Here is our special dedicated to Resident Evil Village VR: a new way to experience terror with PlayStation VR2.