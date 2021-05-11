Resident Evil: Village it just came out a few days ago, and it already has more than a mod That attracts attention. In fact, before the game came out we had already shared the one of Barney, and now, there is even a porn one.

But there are many more. The release of the demo of this title allowed to develop several of them before it went on sale. There are a video very crazy there where several characters are replaced by others from cartoons or video games.

Resident Evil: Village with a new mod every day

For example, enter the scene Cranky kong from the series Donkey Kong Country, which replaces the old woman who appears in some of the advances of this adventure.

They are also appreciated Muriel Y Eustace Bagge from Courage the Cowardly Dog, and even certain characters from a well-known animated series of Nickelodeon. This can be seen in one of the videos that accompany this note, which has a duration of more than 15 minutes and is very illustrative.

Resident Evil: Village already has its porn mod, but there is a problem

There are mod of all kinds for Resident Evil: Village currently. One of those that has gained more relevance is the one that converts Lady Dimitrescu on Thomas the Tank Engine.

She only does it with her face though, which makes her look scarier. One cannot fail to mention other than converts to the baby of Rosemary winters in a mini version of Chris redfield. It is truly disturbing to see an infant with such a beard and features.

From Chris Redfield as a baby to the infamous Lady Mr. X

As expected, neither Lady Dimitrescu it gets rid of having modifications. In addition to the child character mentioned above, it has other designs.

For example, there is a mod that only adds some dark glasses. Simple, but elegant. There is another modification that changes the armor of the game for statues from Alcina. But there is another more elaborate that makes it a female version from Mr x from Resident Evil 2 Remake.

The point is that Lady Dimitrescu ends with a complexion reminiscent of old, wrinkled leather. What a horror for such an elegant lady! She is not the only one transformed thanks to modders.

There’s a mod that turns the Duke on Pudge from Dota 2, but the truth is we prefer to see it with costume of Merchant from Resident Evil 4. His bulky humanity makes him look funny dressed like that. Obviously the fans have altered other things.

For example, changed the knife thanks to a mod from Resident Evil: Village for…fly swatter! We think that whoever came up with the idea of ​​changing this weapon wanted to give a ‘message’, but to mention it would be to fall into the field of spoiler.

Also, it is something that is best seen in action. We highly recommend taking a tour of Nexus Mods to see the newest creations from the modders. New ones appear every moment.

Fountain.



