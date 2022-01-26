Capcom released the latest company data and revealed how many buyers it found Resident Evil Village until now. The horror title sold a total of 5.7 million copies.

“Resident Evil Village has sold more than 5.7 million copies and won a total of four awards at the 2021 Golden Joystick Awards, including Ultimate Game of the Year“said Capcom in its latest annual report. Resident Evil Village launched worldwide for PC and consoles in May 2021. This means that Capcom managed to sell all those copies in just nine months, making Village the most successful chapter. sold of the Resident Evil franchise to date.

For comparison, Resident Evil 7’s sales figures show that the title was able to sell 5.7 million copies in a year and a half, while Resident Evil 6 found around 5.2 million buyers in the first. year of 2012/2013. And as also announced by Capcom, the Resident Evil series has now sold 123 million copies worldwide.

Recently, some rumors have arisen about Resident Evil 9 which could be called Apocalypse, but currently Capcom has not yet said anything about it.

Source: Wccftech