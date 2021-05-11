Capcom has shipped over 3m copies of Resident Evil Village, the company has announced.

The horror game went on sale on Friday, 7th May, and has launched strong. (Digital Foundry’s Resident Evil Village tech breakdown is in the video below 🙂

In the UK, Village is already the second-highest UK boxed debut this year, beaten only by Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and has set franchise records for concurrent players on Steam.

A few points of comparison: Resident Evil 7 had shipped 8.5m units as of 31st December 2020. 7 is the biggest-selling entry in the series – and second best-selling Capcom game ever, bested only by Monster Hunter: World (16.8m ). The Resident Evil 2 remake has managed sales of 7.8m since it went on sale in January 2019.

Capcom said cumulative shipments of all Resident Evil games has now exceeded 100m units, since the first game came out in 1996.