In this last time we have had a battalion of news about Resident Evil Village, which is generating more and more expectation. Now, Capcom has revealed all the minimum and recommended requirements on PC, in addition to clarifying which graphics card you should use to enjoy 4K at 60 fps and Ray Tracing.

As recounted Gamingbolt, the company has revealed the system requirements for Resident Evil Village, along with additional details for the graphics settings. Not surprisingly, in order to play with the Ray Tracing function for example, you need an RTX 2070 or Radeon RX 6700 XT / 6800, to run 4K at 45 pfs. Interestingly, the Required hard disk space is not specified.

Minimum and Recommended PC Requirements for Resident Evil Village

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit required).

CPU: Intel Core i5-7500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200.

Ram memory: 8GB.

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM or AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM.

DirectX: Version 12.

Storage: (Still to be defined).

Note: It is possible to play at 1080p / 60 FPS with the “Performance” settings of the graphics.

The frame rate may drop under heavy load. An NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card is required to support Ray Tracing.

Recommended Requirements:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit required).

CPU: Intel Core i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600.

Ram memory: 16 GB.

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700.

For Ray Tracing – 4K / 45 FPS: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070, AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or AMD Radeon RX 6800.

For 4K / 60 FPS: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

DirectX: Version 12.

Storage: (Still to be defined).

1080p / 60fps gaming is possible with the “Focus on display quality” graphics setting.

The frame rate may drop under heavy load. An NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card is required to support Ray Tracing. With “Ray Tracing” graphics settings, 4K / 45 FPS and 4K / 60 FPS gaming is possible. The frame rate may drop under heavy load situations.

Less and less is missing for the new and expected from Capcom, Resident Evil Village, is officially launched on the market. It will be May 7 the day the game will finally see the light of day, for Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC.