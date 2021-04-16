Capcom has confirmed the resolution and framerate for Resident Evil Village across all consoles.

As you’d expect, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X offer the best possible console performance, weighing in with 4K HDR / 60fps each.

Expect a different framerate with ray-tracing enabled, however. You get 4K HDR / 45fps on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X with the fancy graphics tech turned on.

Xbox Series S can enable ray-tracing, too. With ray-tracing, expect 1440p HDR / 30fps on the S. With ray-tracing turned off, the framerate improves to 45fps.

Performance drops as you head into older generations. The PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, for example, offer 1080p / 60fps.

The base PS4 gets you 900p / 45fps, and the base Xbox One achieves 900p / 30fps.

Last night, Capcom held a Resident Evil showcase during which it showed off more of Resident Evil Village – and it looks fantastic.

Which platform will you play on?