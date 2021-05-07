Up to now, Capcom has not officially revealed the actors who served as models for Resident Evil: Village. More details will likely be provided when the game goes on sale – which won’t take long.

However, information has begun to emerge. Especially one of the most popular characters in this adventure. Sure, we mean Lady Dimitrescu. That in relation to the actress who served as a model for her.

Helena Mankowska, Lady Dimitrescu’s base?

That is the theory – yes, because it is not 100% confirmed – of a certain channel in Youtube. Apparently this vampire’s model was Helena Mankowska, who began his acting career in 2015.

Since that year he has appeared in multiple films, music videos, and commercials. One of her most prominent appearances was as the stunt double of Jovovich mile. Not on the tapes of resident Evil, but in the film of Paradise hills, released in 2019.

By fearful gamers they reduced the terror in Resident Evil Village

Mankowska She is of Polish nationality, but lived in Barcelona, ​​Spain, for a few years, and now resides in London, England. Throughout this time he studied acting, but also began his stunt career for stunts.

Supposedly, in your account on Instagram there are some indications about his participation in Resident Evil: Village. But it does not directly mention this game of Capcom, which was to be expected.

This Resident Evil: Village information is not official yet

What is obvious is the physical resemblance of Helena Mankowska with Lady Dimitrescu. Obviously, the height is ruled out. Hard to find an actress who is 2.9 meters tall!

Alcina, which is what this villain is called, uses other interpreters for her voice. In English dubbing it is the responsibility of Maggie robertson, while in the Japanese original it is Kikuko Inoue. We will have to wait for the report to be confirmed or denied.

But it would not be the first time that a Japanese studio has used a Western artist to recreate a character. To cite an example, there is that of Norman reedus, who played Sam porter bridges on Death stranding from Kojima Productions.

Although in this case this was openly promoted. Hopefully May 7, which is when it comes out Resident Evil: Village, more details emerge. It’s just a matter of waiting for a few hours.

