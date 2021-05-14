Resident Evil Village has become one of the most popular video games of 2021, currently it has managed to sell more than 3 million units.

So, this saga continues to speak for all its mysteries and secrets, this was the case with u / Smooth_Skin_Operator who shared on reddit a comparison of Peles Castle on Transylvania, Romania with the castle of Lady Dimitrescu. And, the amazing is awesome.

This castle was built in the late 19th century by Karel liman at the time of King Charles I of Romania. And, it is currently the second most sought-after museum among tourists from Romania. And, although this has not been the only case in which they try to find the inspirations of this game, we cannot guarantee that this is the only inspiration for Resident Evil Village.

Resident Evil Village: Transylvania Castle

In spite of this, it is undeniable the kinship that several of the rooms of the castle of Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village with the Peles Castle from Transylvania, Romania. Be it the hazy environment, the dining rooms, the walls, the type of wooden furniture and crystal chandeliers and some of the chairs in the different rooms. However, neither Capcom nor the official page have confirmed this.

One of the most important aspects of Resident Evil Village is the atmosphere, one of the most impressive is the one offered by the castle of Lady Dimitrescu. Versions of Playstation 5 Y Xbox Series They have been able to take advantage of their new capabilities to offer a quality product, both graphically and soundly.

