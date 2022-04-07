It is not long before the first anniversary of Resident Evil Villageand although capcom is still working on its DLC, it seems that there are still a couple of secrets related to this game. For example, in the area of Salvatore Moreau, Ethan Winters It was originally going to be chased by mermaids but its developers decided to cut this and several other elements at the last minute.

According to information from Dark Golema notorious insider who leaked a lot of information Village prior to its launch, the sirens were going to chase Ethan during the area of Moreau, stunning the player in the process. We would also see more enemies in that area, but due to budget and time issues, capcom cut out much of it.

However, Moreau it does haunt the player in certain sections, so some of these cut ideas at the end of the day did end up being implemented in one way or another. However, it is clear that the vision of capcom it was much more ambitious than what was presented to us with the final product, and who knows, maybe its DLC could complement the experience in a substantial way.

Publisher’s note: The truth is that yes, at the end of the day, Resident Evil Village felt like a somewhat limited product and I did think that the final result was going to be much bigger. It didn’t disappoint, but it did have potential to expand in some of the more limited areas.

Via: IGN