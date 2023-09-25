During the presentation of the iPhone 15 Pro, we talked about how the new A17 Pro chip is able to bring real-time ray tracing to Apple’s new smartphones, effectively unlocking the quality of a latest generation console for developers who want bring your successes from home to the Apple ecosystem. Likewise, with the next macOS update Game Mode is introduced, which allows computers with an M1 or higher processor to better manage video games. Among the titles shown in conjunction with the presentation of the new chip were Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Village, and during the Tokyo Game Show Capcom announced that the version of Resident Evil Village for iPhone and iPad will launch on October 30th. In Japan, the base game will cost 4,990 yen (around 32 euros), while the “Winters’ Expansion” downloadable content will cost 2,000 yen (12 euros). The game application will be free to download and will allow you to play the early stages at no additional cost. As for the iPhone, iPad and Mac version of the Resident Evil 4 remake, its release is still scheduled for 2023. The price of the base game will be 7,990 yen (50 euros), while the downloadable content “Separate Ways” it will cost 1,000 yen (6 euros). Similar to Resident Evil Village, the game application will be free to download and will allow you to start playing at no cost. Resident Evil Village will be compatible with iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad Air and iPad Pro equipped with the M1 chip or later.