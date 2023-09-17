Some journalists have already had the opportunity to try the conversion of Resident Evil Village For iPhone 15 Pro stating not only that it’s impressive, but also that it can run smoothly at 30fps .

A miraculous conversion?

Such a recent game converted to success for a smartphone opens up new scenarios

The fact that a relatively very recent title like Resident Evil Village runs at 30fps on a smartphone, without resorting to cloud or other tricks, is already relevant in itself, because it opens up truly new and interesting scenarios.

The technology used in high-end smartphones seems to have almost reached that of home consoles in terms of raw power and in the coming years could even surpass it, if it continues to grow at this speed, as demonstrated by the conversions of the aforementioned Resident Evil Village, but also of Resident Evil 4 (the remake), Death Stranding and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

The risk therefore is that phones like the iPhone 15 Pro could even take a slice of the traditional marketwith players being able to choose whether to play the latest titles in portable mode or, perhaps, from the TV by attaching their smartphone to it (or via wi-fi stream).