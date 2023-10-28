Resident Evil Village was shown in action on iPhone 15 with a gameplay videos published by Game Informer, who are evidently testing the portable version of Capcom’s excellent survival horror.

However, it seems that the Japanese development team, evidently not accustomed to mobile devices, has opted for a set of touch controls which leaves something to be desired, with manual focus to be activated by raising the thumb which is used to move the view.

Releasing on the App Store on October 30th, at a price of around 30 euros, Resident Evil Village appears to be visually impressive on the iPhone 15 screen, but it will be necessary to verify the quality of the experience as a whole.