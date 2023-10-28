Resident Evil Village was shown in action on iPhone 15 with a gameplay videos published by Game Informer, who are evidently testing the portable version of Capcom’s excellent survival horror.
However, it seems that the Japanese development team, evidently not accustomed to mobile devices, has opted for a set of touch controls which leaves something to be desired, with manual focus to be activated by raising the thumb which is used to move the view.
Releasing on the App Store on October 30th, at a price of around 30 euros, Resident Evil Village appears to be visually impressive on the iPhone 15 screen, but it will be necessary to verify the quality of the experience as a whole.
“The best gaming console”
The best gaming console for Apple designers, iPhone 15 Pro undoubtedly has the advantage of portability and considerable power, which allows it to natively run even latest generation video games.
The problem, as highlighted by this Resident Evil Village video, is that in portability, without therefore being able to connect a Bluetooth controller or use a larger screen, some significant problems come to light where the applications are not well optimized for this new dimension.
