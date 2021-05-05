Capcom decided to extend the use of the demo Resident Evil: Village, allowing players to enjoy more of what this game has to offer before its official release.

Many are having a great time, but there are some who have taken advantage of it to get their hands on the PC version. Among them the modders, who always surprise us with their crazy creations. That is the case of RC frames (@MarcosRCRE), which did something very strange.

Barney arrives in Resident Evil: Village and it really scares

This artist who dedicates his time to 3D modeling, specializing in the use of Blender Y Adobe photoshop, decided to replace some of the enemies of the game.

This time it was for the tender Barney from the children’s television series Barney and his friends. Now, and thanks to this modder, this character takes on a more terrifying dimension. What happens is that despite their appearance, the enemies only seek to kill the player, and will use all means at their disposal.

Resident Evil is having its own Muppet show!

This is how in this mod from Resident Evil: Village these ‘Barneys’ They will pounce on the protagonist, armed with swords and axes. When attacking them, blood spurts will come out of them.

Despite their appearance they don’t want hugs or anything like that. They attack in a vicious and ruthless way. This can be seen in a fragment of the footage, where they get stuck on some narrow stairs. There the battle is desperate.

All thanks to the work of a mod and it looked great

It would have been very funny if this modder include the sounds it makes Barney, or some of his phrases. The same can be said for his songs.

But that might mean a lot more work, and of course, copyright. This is why the expressions you hear are from the original creatures. Where can you get this mod? Well, from the page in Patreon from RC frames, along with his other creations.

It is very curious to see how Barney bleeds all over the place when hit by the player. Obviously, it is best not to show any minor this mod or the same video of Resident Evil: Village.

Lest the poor infant end up traumatized. But for adults it seems like healthy entertainment. This game of Capcom will be available on May 7 not only on PC, but on PS4 Y PS5, as well as Xbox One Y Xbox Series X | S.

Sources [1][2][3].



