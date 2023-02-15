Sony has released some new images from the VR mode Of Resident Evil Villagewhich will be available as free DLC starting February 22 for owners of the game and VR headset Playstation VR2.

A few hours after the trailer announcing the arrival of the Resident Evil Village VR mode demo, the shots show a shooting range, a sequence in which we play the piano, inventory management and finally the clash with a werewolf.

As we know, VR mode will allow to play games the whole campaign of Resident Evil Village in virtual realitytaking full advantage of the characteristics of PS VR2 both in terms of the visual rendering of the experience and in terms of immersion with the immersive 3D audio and controllers.

The latter allow you to move Ethan’s arms during hand-to-hand combat or to hold the gun and shoot, but as you can see in the images we will also be able to try our hand at other types of interaction with the scenario.

