Since before it went on sale Resident Evil: Village, Capcom insurance signed agreements with several companies to create products related to gambling.

This one has already gone on sale, and some of them are beginning to appear. Among these is an energy drink called Maiden’s Blood, which in Spanish would be something like ‘Blood of the Virgin’ or ‘Maiden’s Blood’. It is an article of the line G Fuel of the company Gamma Labs.

Resident Evil's Lady Dimitrescu already has her drink

This product is sold through a special package called The Lady Dimitrescu Bundle. The drink in question is melon-flavored, has no sugar, and each serving has 15 calories.

It also has a ‘focus complex’ and antioxidants. A 24-ounce shaker glass and 60-serving container are included. What about the price? Well it costs $ 49.99 dollars, and according to the company, it ships to many parts of the world.

Among them North America, European Union, United Kingdom, Eastern Europe and Russia. Likewise, this article can be ordered from Resident Evil: Village from the Middle East, Africa, Oceania and even India.

Here it should be noted that with regard to North America it is logical that Canada and the United States are covered … but Mexico is in doubt. It is common for companies to disregard this country due to ignorance.



But geographically it is part of North America. Unfortunately, Central and South America is not mentioned either. Other components of this formula are vitamins C, E, B6, B12, niacin, taurine, caffeine and several more.

According to the description handled on the site ‘the matriarch of the Dimitrescu family calls you… COUNTESS LADY DIMITRESCU… the blood of her victims attracts… an enriched elixir that will grant you powers beyond imagination’.

Taking into account what is mentioned on the packaging, this article is not suitable for people with heart problems.

The video that accompanies this note allows you to appreciate the complete presentation of this product from Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil: Village. It will be necessary to see what tonality the drink is once mixed. But if it is a melon color … wouldn’t it have been better if it were red? At least to do the name ‘maiden blood’ justice.

