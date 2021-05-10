Last week the game of Resident Evil: Village. Like other installments in the series of Capcom, includes several new characters.

Among them a villain stands out, Alcina Dimitrescu, better known to many as Lady Dimitrescu. Since it was revealed, it has caused a sensation on social networks. The fan arts based on it are many, and the same can be said of memes. But it has also served as an inspiration for other creatives.

Who are we referring to? Well, to the practitioners of cosplay. Several cosplayers They have decided to play this tall vampire. That is why there are currently several good works based on it.

In fact, since before the game was released, many people had noticed the possibilities of recreating it. Is not a cosplay too complicated to elaborate. It all depends on how far you want to go.

More than anything, a white vintage lady’s dress is required, with a large black wide-brimmed hat. A few jewels, especially pearls, and a black rose as accessories help a lot.

The hairstyle is certainly old-fashioned by modern standards, but a wig can be used. And makeup can not be missing either. Now, there are some cosplayers who like to recreate as faithfully as possible this dangerous woman from Resident Evil: Village.

We share good cosplays of Lady Dimitrescu

That is recreating the long and sharp fingers that it has, as if they were blades. It is a weapon that he knows how to use very well.

As you can see in the photos that accompany this note, some cosplayers decided to take photos in places that remind the interior of the Dimitrescu Castle. That complements your cosplays. It is a sample of the dedication they had to highlight their performances in the eyes of the fans.

The cosplays of this note from Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil: Village are from the cosplayers Ekaterina Lisina, AllieCat, Lindsay Elyse, Galina Zhukovskaya Y Milligan Victoria.

Special mention deserves Yaya han. She was hired by Capcom to make an interpretation of this villain, but They have Was beyond. What he did was record a video where you can see how he builds his suit from scratch. It is the same one that accompanies this note.

