Jessica Nigri strikes again: the famous American model has created a sensational cosplay Of Lady Dimitrescuundoubtedly the most iconic character of Resident Evil Villageand also wanted the three daughters of the vampire with him.

The result is a short but intense video in which Jessica, Darshelle Stevens, Roylat and kawaiiqueen, all equipped with a perfect costume and makeup, pose as if for a group photo, which probably corresponds to what really happened at that moment.

