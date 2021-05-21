A couple of weeks ago it went on sale Resident Evil: Village. One of the most successful video games they have had in recent years from Capcom. Mainly, this success is due to its characters, such as Lady Dimitrescu. The euphoria that she generated has made artists, fans and cosplayers impressive, this is the case of Render Goddess.

She wanted to pay tribute to Lady Dimitrescu with a special touch. Render Goddess is an instagram artist who makes renders, cosplays and various related products. So, he wanted to take the opportunity to do a different job from the villain of Resident Evil: Village with its claws, dress and hat.

Resident Evil Village: A Unique Lady Dimitrescu

This version of Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil: Village Realized by Render Goddess makes some changes that give it a unique touch. The most important of her is the white dress, she changes it to a wine-colored dress that matches perfectly with her. However, it maintains inherent aspects such as its hat, its claws and its makeup.

In addition to that, he has given her a post production that makes this work unique, makes her look like a villain from Resident Evil: Village. If you want to see it in high resolution, you can visit the official page of Render Goddess where it also has several prints and items for sale.

