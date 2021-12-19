Resident Evil Village is reportedly our most-completed game of 2021.

According to the users on the site HowLongToBeat.com (thanks, Axios) – a user-led site that helps gamers see how long a game is before picking it up, even differentiating by main story, main plus extras, and completionist runs – of all the games that released in 2021 (and there was a lot of ’em), its users were mostly keen to see the conclusion of Resident Evil Village.

Metroid Dread is runner-up, followed by Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, It Takes Two, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury respectively.

The rest of the top ten includes 12 Minutes, Psychonauts 2, Nier Replicant ver. 122474487139 …, The Medium, and one of my favorite games of the year, Little Nightmares 2.

Naturally, this only reflects the views of the users of this particular site and is by no means a full and complete survey, but it’s an interesting glimpse into gamer behavior nonetheless.

As for the most “retired” games of 2021 – that is, the games we most quickly gave up on? Valheim is apparently leading the charge, followed by 12 Minutes (yes, as well as the being the sixth most-completed, apparently) and Loop Hero.

The site also reveals what game is the all-time most-completed title of them all – Portal! The very excellent Portal 2 takes the silver, with the 2013 Tomb Raider reboot clocking in a very respectable third place.

ICYMI, Resident Evil Village, has now sold over 5m copies, up from 4.5m copies in July. It’s yet to top the success of its predecessor, Resident Evil 7, though, which has increased from 9 to 10 million copies in the same time period.