Resident Evil Village is off to a flyer on Steam.

It saw 101,726 peak concurrents on launch day, 7th May.

That makes Capcom’s latest comfortably the biggest PC launch for any Resident Evil game. According to SteamCharts, Resident Evil 7 managed an all-time peak of 18,211 concurrents, Resident Evil 6 peaked with 11,836, and the most recent release, the Resident Evil 3 remake, hit 32,635. Only the Resident Evil 2 remake, which saw a concurrents peak of 74,024, comes close.

At the time of publication, Resident Evil Village is the ninth most-played game on Steam, ahead of Steam stalwarts such as Warframe, Rainbow Six Siege and Football Manager 2021.

Resident Evil Village launched big on Twitch, too. At the time of publication, 157,000 people were tuning into the game.

We don’t have real-time stats for Village on console, unfortunately. But the early numbers on PC suggest Capcom has another monster hit on its hands.