During the Resident Evil Showcase it was finally revealed that Resident Evil Village will have a demo, and also all the details of how it will work on Xbox. And the truth is that it is something quite confusing, to say the least, but above all, very limited. Well, it turns out that Resident Evil Village will have a demo but this will be for a limited time, very limited, in terms of the time it will be available to access it.

You can play one hour of Resident Evil Village between two specific dates. During the hour, you can explore the game’s castle or village areas, or split the difference and spend half an hour in both. Depending on and time zone, it will be available to play on specific dates. This will be an opportunity to take a look at the game, a week before the official launch.

