CAPCOM announces that from today RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE It is also available for purchase on iPhone 15 Pro And iPad with M1 chip or better. In addition to the base game it will also be possible to purchase the Winters’ Expansionwhich includes an additional story with Rose Winters as the protagonist. Everyone who buys the game by November 20th they will be able to take advantage of not only a discount on the exit pricebut they will also receive the bonus costume Street Wolf Outfit usable in the DLC Shadows of Rose.

Resident Evil™ Village is now available on iPhone 15 Pro and iPad

Marvel at the hauntingly beautiful graphics and acclaimed on-the-go gameplay, natively on the latest Apple devices.

Milan (30 October 2023) – Spooky Season just got even scarier! Resident Evil™ Village, the award-winning eighth installment in Capcom’s iconic survival horror series, is now available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all iPads with the M1 chip or later. The acclaimed title takes players on a thrilling adventure in a desolate European village full of horrors. There Winters’ Expansion is added today to Resident Evil Village on the App Store. This downloadable content includes third-person mode, new playable characters for The Expendables mode, and Shadows of Rose, the surreal final chapter in the Winters family story set 16 years in the future.

Thanks to ultra-realistic graphics, equal to the fidelity of the consoles, players can now bring Resident Evil Village on the go with your iPhone and iPad and relive Ethan Winters’ nightmarish journey to rescue his kidnapped daughter. The experience is powered by Capcom’s RE ENGINE, which takes full advantage of Apple silicon and advanced features like MetalFX Upscaling to deliver frightening performance.

Recalling the console origins of Resident Evil Village, the action-packed survival horror gameplay can be played on iPhone and iPad with wireless game controllers. Built-in, fully customizable touch controls are also included to ensure easy gameplay on the go. Resident Evil Village It also supports cross-progression between iPhone and iPad, allowing you to share saves across devices.

Players can test Resident Evil Village via free download on the App Store, to experience the intense gameplay and stunning graphics before purchasing the full game. To celebrate the launch, Resident Evil Village and the Winters’ Expansion they are on offer until November 20, 2023. iPhone and iPad users who purchase the base game and expansion before that date will receive the Street Wolf Outfit as a special bonus. This alternate costume can be worn by Rose Winters in Shadows of Rosewhere he explores a mysterious realm of consciousness in search of a cure for his unwanted powers.

It is also now available Resident Evil Village Original Soundtrack Complete Edition. Available now on Apple Music, this album contains 135 thrilling tracks. The disturbing package includes 110 previously unreleased songs from the base game, from Shadows of Rose and the expansion content The Mercenaries Additional Orders. To commemorate the release of the soundtrack, a special offer is available today that gives listeners up to 3 free months of Apple Music.

Resident Evil™ 4 and its exceptional downloadable content Separate Ways they will arrive soon on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and on all iPads and Macs with M1 chip or later. The App Store version of Resident Evil 4 will support Universal Purchase and cross-progression between iPhone, iPad and Mac.

More information is also available on Capcom official website.

Please note: Resident Evil Village for Mac is also available as a standalone purchase.