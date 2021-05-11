A strong and successful debut has had the last game of the franchise developed by Capcom, which has seen incredible numbers in just one week that it has been on the market. Now, the company has confirmed that Resident Evil Village has already sold more than 3 million units worldwide, catapulting it as one of the best releases of the current generation of consoles.

Through a official statement, Capcom shared the news, arguing that the title “It has wowed fans around the world and delivered a strong sales start.” As we mentioned before, Resident Evil Village debuted as the best-selling game of the week, beating many titles that were in the top 10 such as Pokemon Snap and Fifa 21.

Resident Evil Village has already sold more than 3 million units worldwide

In the official statement, the company further details and emphasizes that (translated): “Built with Capcom’s proprietary RE ENGINE, the game maximizes the potential of next-generation devices to deliver stunning, photorealistic visuals, while utilizing state-of-the-art audio technology. In worldwide shipments, the title exceeds 3 million units ”.

Capcom can already boast of the excellent launch it has had with Resident Evil Village, as it also becomes the third best-selling game on Xbox Series X / S, only behind Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Immortals Fenyx Rising. All this wave of good comments and statistics are due in large part to the good analysis it has had from the press and youtubers, who in general have found it deep and attractive.

RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE ANALYSIS – XBOX SERIES X

Now we just have to wait and see how the title behaves and evolves over time, if it continues to break records and if in the future it manages to catapult itself as the best-selling of the series.

Last updated on 2021-05-11. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.