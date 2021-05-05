We can almost touch our fingers to the exit of Resident Evil Village. Just two days after its departure, the networks begin to flood with videos and impressions about the new installment of the mythical horror series, in addition to the arrival of the analysis of the game throughout today.

On this occasion, from El Analista de Bits, we receive a video in which Resident Evil Village graphics compared on Xbox Series X | S and PS5, which you can see below. In particular, it focuses on comparing performance in terms of images per second.

Capcom releases a strange video of Resident Evil Village with puppets

The nearly nine-minute video explores game performance in various areas on the three next-generation consoles. In summary, from the video it can be concluded that all versions, including Series S, have ray tracing which can optionally be deactivated to obtain a more stable frame rate per second. In the case of Ps5 and Series X, a fairly stable fps rate is maintained with ray tracing activated, although they can see drops of up to 45 fps in boss fights. Series X maintains 60 fps more continuously than Ps5, reaching up to 7 fps more in some areas. However, it also has frequent downs. In the case of S Series, Bit Analyst recommends disabling ray tracing, as the drops in frames per second are much more pronounced. With the option disabled, all three consoles maintain a very stable 60 fps.

Resident Evil Village graphics compared on Xbox Series X | S and PS5

We hope this information has been useful to you and it will help you prepare for the long-awaited departure from the game. Meanwhile, You can read our Resident Evil Village review here.

