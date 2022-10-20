During the Resident Evil Showcase it was announced the release of a demo of Resident Evil Village Gold Edition that will allow you to try the experience of the game in the third person: this novelty, loudly requested by many fans, will be given to us for a taste before going out with the definitive version (maximum 60 minutes, from 21 October at 1.00).

During the Showcase it was also revealed that Resident Evil Village is in the works for PlayStation VR2: thanks to the new Sony viewer, it will be possible to do many interesting things and interact with the environment in a dynamic way. Resident Evil Village Gold Edition will be available from October 28, and those with the standard version can be upgraded by paying the DLC to the Gold version.