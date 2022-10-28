CAPCOM announced that they are finally available RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE Gold Edition and additional content Winters’ Expansion. As previously anticipated, this expansion, which can also be purchased individually at the launch price of € 19.99, will include three new contents within the game. It’s about a third person mode for the main campaign, one additional story featuring Rose Winters set 15 years after the game’s ending, and one Mercenaries mode revised which will see the introduction of new playable characters.

But that is not all. From today they are in fact available RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE Cloud on Nintendo Switchwhich will also allow players of the hybrid platform of the Kyoto house to take on the role of Ethan Winters in this new adventure, e RESIDENT EVIL RE: VERSEasynchronous multiplayer title that will be downloadable for free by anyone who has purchased a copy of the eighth chapter of the franchise.

Resident Evil ™ Village Gold Edition and the Winters’ Expansion are now available

The highly anticipated DLC of Resident Evil ™ Village has finally arrived! There Winters’ Expansion and the bundle Resident Evil ™ Village Gold Edition both are now available worldwide for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation®4, Xbox One and PC via Steam. This expansion introduces new ways to enjoy the award-winning eighth main chapter of the popular survival horror franchise, including “Third Person Mode”, new playable characters for “The Mercenaries Additional Orders”, such as the statuesque Lady Dimitrescu, and the final chapter. of the Winters family saga, “Shadows of Rose”.

Resident Evil ™ Re: Versea free online experience for all who have purchased Resident Evil Village And Resident Evil Village Gold Editionis also available today with cross-play support.

There Winters’ Expansion provides more points of view to players than Resident Evil Village, starting with the much requested “Third person mode”. This new option allows players to experience the acclaimed main campaign, originally presented from a first-person perspective, in an entirely new way. Watch protagonist Ethan Winters in action, with never-before-seen animations, as he struggles to survive the terrors that await him on his journey to rescue his kidnapped daughter, Rose.

Set 16 years after the events of the main story, “Shadows of Rose” continues the saga of the Winters family. Now grown up, Rose Winters enters a realm of consciousness in search of a cure for her unwanted powers. Rose must face her fears in this twisted, nightmare-filled world, using her strange abilities to evade and overcome the monsters and other threats that try to drag her into the darkness.

“The Mercenaries Additional Orders” also introduces new playable characters. Ethan Winters is joined by an ensemble cast in this action-packed bonus mode that now includes legendary BSAA agent Chris Redfield, Lord Karl Heisenberg and Countess Alcina Dimitrescu. Test yourself and unleash Chris’s punches, Heisenberg’s magnetic gifts, and Lady D’s ability to summon throwing furniture. Each character has their own range of attributes and abilities to help them make their way through enemies in this improved mode that also includes new stages and new balance adjustments.

Resident Evil Re: Verse arrives today for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam with cross-play. Free for owners of Resident Evil Village And Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, this online multiplayer game features a roster of beloved Resident Evil ™ heroes competing in matches for four to six players. When eliminated, characters transform into biological weapons with powerful attacks perfect for taking revenge on their opponents. Additional Survivors, Creatures, Scenarios, Costumes, and Challenge Missions are planned for post-launch updates. Capcom ID is required; players can create an account here.

The world of Resident Evil Villagenow it can be experienced on even more platforms, as cloud-based versions for Mac and Nintendo Switch ™ are also launched today. Supported by Apple computers, the Mac version of Resident Evil Village features smooth and beautiful graphics that rival the quality of high-end PCs and gaming consoles. For more information on compatible devices, see the official site. Resident Evil ™ Village Cloud allows gamers to stream the game via the cloud without heavy downloads. A demo for Resident Evil Village Cloud is now available, allowing players to test their network environment before purchase. There Winters’ Expansion will come in Resident Evil Village Cloud on December 2, 2022 and will launch for Mac at a later date.

TO about it from Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and the Winters’ Expansion

Set a few years later than the having of Resident Evil ™ 7 Biohazard, Resident Evil Village resumes the saga of the Winters family with a new nightmare in which Ethan is hunted down by relentless new enemies in an isolated village. Resident Evil Village Continue Ethan’s first-person adventure with photorealistic imagery that takes survival horror to the next level with the power of Capcom’s proprietary RE engine.Resident Evil Village Gold Edition is a core game bundle with a code from the Winters’ Expansionwhich includes Third Person Mode, “The Mercenaries Additional Orders” and “Shadows of Rose,” a new narrative DLC following the story of Ethan’s daughter Rosemary, set 16 years after the main campaign. Resident Evil Village Gold Edition also includes the “Trauma Pack” as digital add-on content. All versions of Resident Evil Village provide free access to online multiplayer action game Resident Evil Re: Verse.