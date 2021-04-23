V.A lot of work and little play are offered to us in these times of closed cinemas and concert halls. Scouring the Netflix library is also more work than fun. The hunt for rare goods remains as a pastime, for example the “Playstation 5”. You hardly ever put your smartphone down, why not take a quick look at the relevant blogs to see if an Amazon “drop” is planned?

5000 copies are said to have just arrived in the warehouse of the logistics giant. But even if you sit down at the laptop and press F5 every five seconds, you get nothing: 5000 Playstations are gone within five minutes. It is said to be due to the shortage of semiconductors in the Corona crisis. If demand is consistently greater than supply, that doesn’t have to be bad for Sony. From a kitchen psychological point of view, this means: We always want what we cannot have.

The experienced video game developer “Capcom” from Japan has also recognized this: In May, “Resident Evil Village” will once again be part of what is probably the most successful action horror series in video game history. How to fuel the hype about the game through artificial scarcity, “Capcom” could have copied from the bitter hunt for “drops” of the Playstation 5: The first demo of the game appeared in January exclusively for those – the inaccessible Playstation 5.



Rare good: the Playstation 5

The recently released second demo is playable across all consoles. However, only in certain time frames, on Sunday evenings and only for half an hour. What else would you have to do when business was up?

An “event” of any kind is of course most welcome in Corona times. And the shortage also fits perfectly with “Resident Evil”, which in its strongest moments always attracted the attention with the challenge of managing its resources. Only three balls left in the barrel, now every shot has to be right