Yesterday, May 7, it finally went on sale Resident Evil: Village on multiple consoles. So many players are already enjoying it in the comfort of their homes.

As expected, some of them shared their impressions through social networks. But there is something that stands out in many of these, and it is in relation to the villain of the game, Lady Dimitrescu. It is clear that many enjoy their presence in this title.

Lady Dimitrescu is one of the most commented on Twitter

Although that was known before. Since it appeared in one of the trailers shared by Capcom many could not take their eyes off her.

There was even no shortage of artists who shared various designs based on Alcina Dimitrescu, which is your full name. That is the case of @Emy_san_arts, which in his illustration with three-dimensional models commented ‘welcome to my castle…’ where he puts this character next to his daughters.

The Lady Dimitrescu effect: Resident Evil Village already broke a series record

@Mamgoslice, for his part, commented ‘Hi, uh, can I get a really big lady please’, and showed his own design of Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil: Village.

Another fan, @BlackSalander, accompanied his drawing with the message ‘My’ man-thing ‘is finding the dungeons … complacent?’. @ Astrubal15, more fun, declared ‘Dimitrescu’s nursery opens this Friday’. In addition to fan arts, there were also a few memes.

Resident Evil: Village is available on various systems

Although most of them highlighted the anatomy of this villain more than anything else. It is clear that a kind of ‘cult’ has been generated around her and her voluptuous anatomy.

It will be Capcom Did you know what would provoke these reactions with this character? We do not know, but surely the company is already thinking about the extra ways to take advantage of it. Who knows how many products based on Alcina they are on their way right now.

The selection of messages that we bring you more than anything focuses on highlighting the figure of Lady Dimitrescu. There is even a mod where they turn this character into Thomas the Tank Engine, and it looks repulsive.

Although the community of modders already started modifying Resident Evil: Village on PC. Such as Barney the dinosaur that we shared with you recently. We will see what more things appear as the days go by.

