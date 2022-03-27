Resident Evil Village it could be the next triple-A title to join the popular service Xbox Game Pass from Microsoft, at least according to a recent leak

The last chapter of the famous horror videogame series Capcom it turned out to be a critical and public success, so much so that it currently records a score of 84 on Metacritic.

Now that we get closer to the first anniversary of the output of Resident Evil Village, those who have not yet tried the title (or those who want to replay it) could do so in the coming weeks thanks to the Game Pass service. The Xbox Store, in fact, may have hinted that the popular horror game may soon be available right on Microsoft’s subscription service.

The news comes via the Polish website XGPwho noticed that the Resident Evil Village included a badge that read “included in the Game Pass“, before it was removed.

Obviously this should not be taken as a confirmation. since the Xbox Store it may have been the victim of a bug you hate an oversight of those who run it. But as has happened in the past, there is also the possibility that the shop page has been updated prior to the actual official announcement.

XGP in the past he had noticed the same thing with Mass Effect: Legendary Editionwhich in the Xbox store presented the logo “Game Pass”Next to it before joining the service one month later. However, until official confirmation, what has been read so far is the result of a leak and as such must be taken with pliers.

Resident Evil Village has been available in physical and digital stores since May 7, 2021. The game was published on both new generation and old gen platforms, that is PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Google Stadia and Windows PC (Steam). For owners of the older generation versions, it is also possible to switch to the next gen version via a free update.

If you want to know ours about the title in question, we invite you to read our review dedicated to the latest Capcom effort (which you can find via the following link).