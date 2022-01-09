Through a recent post published on his Twitter profile, the insider Dusk Golem, famous for his previews related to the brand of Resident Evil, recently revealed that not all DLC from Resident Evil Village will be released in free form.

Capcom, in the course of its latest financial report, had revealed that Resident Evil Village it would have a free DLC, although the company had not disclosed its contents. Such news led many to believe that Capcom had plans to release various additional content for Resident Evil Village totally free.

However, according to what was declared by the aforementioned Dusk Golem, Capcom has no intention of releasing free content for Resident Evil Village, and if this were to happen it is why Other paid DLCs are already in the works:

There’s no way Resident Evil Village has 100% free DLC, if there’s a free DLC piece included, it strongly alludes they have more than one DLC piece in the works. https://t.co/G9bImZ36Su – AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@ AestheticGamer1) January 7, 2022

Let us remember that also for Resident Evil 7 a similar policy was adopted, namely accompany free content to other paid content. At the moment The contents of this free DLC have not been revealed, nor the launch window, although it is likely that at least one of these DLCs will be released in the course of 2022.

Resident Evil Village has been available in physical and digital stores since May 7, 2021. The game was published on both new generation and old gen platforms, that is PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Google Stadia and Windows PC (Steam). For owners of the older generation versions, it is also possible to switch to the next gen version via a free update.

