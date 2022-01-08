Not everybody the DLC from Resident Evil Village will be available free, according to the well-known leaker Dusk Golem: some packages will certainly be free, but the more full-bodied and interesting ones will probably be paid for.

Last October Capcom announced the arrival of free DLC for Resident Evil Village, but the communication of the Osaka house in this regard was a bit nebulous and apparently several users have gotten the wrong idea regarding the post-support. game launch.

Hence the need for clarification on the part of the leaker, who as you will remember had correctly anticipated the announcement and the characteristics of the last episode of the survival horror series, evidently having contacts within the Japanese development team.

“There is no way that all Resident Evil Village DLCs are distributed for free,” wrote Dusk Golem. “If there are free packages that means Capcom is working on a variety of downloadable content.”

As for the timing, the leaker wrote: “Historically, Resident Evil DLCs take between five and eleven months of work. delays, see Not a Hero which has been heavily modified, but the Resident Evil Village DLCs have been in development for nearly six months now. “