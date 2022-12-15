CAPCOM And sony have announced that the VR version of RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE will be free for all owners of the game in the basic version or Gold Edition on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5through a free update that will ensure support for a Playstation VR2.

Through the VR mode of RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE we will be able to experience the entire single player campaign with the virtual reality headset. The Adventure of Ethan Winters will take full advantage of the features of the headset, such as the 4K HDR display, eye tracking and 3D audio, to make the experience more realistic than ever. The VR2 Sense controllers will allow you to perform actions intuitively, for example it will be possible to defend yourself from enemies simply by raising your arms, or to hold weapons and reload them in a realistic way.

Below we can see some new images of RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE in version Playstation VR2available from the next 22 February 2023 in conjunction with the launch of the headset.

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu