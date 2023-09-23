CAPCOM is pleased to announce that the version iPhone And iPad Of RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE will make its grand debut from next 30 October. In Japan the base game will cost 4,990 yen (around €32), while the DLC Winters’ Expansion will cost 2,000 Yen (€13).

If you are interested in a small trial of this version before purchasing, we remind you that the app can be downloaded for free and will allow you to play the initial part at no cost.

Source CAPCOM Street Gematsu