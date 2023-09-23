Capcom announced the release date of the iPhone and iPad version Of Resident Evil Village. It will be available starting from October 30, 2023with the base game which will be sold for 4,990 yen (around 31.5 euros), while the “Winters Expansion” expansion will be purchasable separately at a cost of 2,000 yen (12.5 euros).

The app will be available for free on the Apple App Store and will allow you to try the initial stages of Capcom’s dark adventure without paying anything, as a sort of demo.

We also remind you that the iPhone, iPad and Mac versions of Resident Evil 4 Remake are also currently in development, with the launch taking place during 2023. In this case the base game will be sold at the price of 7,990 yen (50.5 euros) , while Separate Ways, the DLC starring Ada Wong, will be purchasable for 1,000 yen (6.32 euros).