Whenever the release date of a title in the saga approaches resident Evil, the industry is celebrating. In this case, we are less than a month away from the release of Resident Evil: Village, the latest title in the classic survival horror saga of Capcom, which will continue the plot from the end of Resident Evil VII, controlling Ethan again, In the company of characters from both previous installments (such as Mia, or a Chris Redfield with a much darker background compared to previous titles) to new additions (such as “The Duke”, our personal supply provider, or Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters) . On the occasion of the launch of the title, Resident Evil Village details come to light, and the insider AestheticGamer1 He has compiled them all in a tweet thread that we leave below:

(1/20) Here’s a BIG OLE ‘tweet wall of new Resident Evil Village info from the newest Game Informer issue. I am leaving out a few things to buy it yourself, but I like to summarize these. Includes new screens from the issue. There’s A LOT new here on RE8, so let’s get started. pic.twitter.com/z0yoz2cmYd – AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@ AestheticGamer1) April 13, 2021

In the thread we can read all the news that this delivery brings, which intends to combine the 25 years of the saga in a single game, thus creating a set of conservative mechanics, along with a more oppressive atmosphere of terror and a much more polished action, with the intention of improving everything done in previous installments.

We can know that the town (which is commonly known as «The Town«) in which we find ourselves will be the largest stage of all those seen in the saga, with a much more vertical level design and with a great variety of enemies, from the furry and hungry Lycans, even the gigantic Lady Dimitrescu and her retinue of vampire daughters.

Resident Evil 8 duration revealed

The information places special emphasis on Ethan as a character, who will be mentally affected in his adventure, and we will know it thanks to internal conversations that he will have with himself, thus giving him a humanity far greater than that seen in Resident Evil VII, something that is to be appreciated, since sometimes Ethan in the previous installment behaved in a not very credible way.

There is less left to go into this terrifying town, with some inhabitants that, that sure, will not make it easy for us. Resident Evil Village hits our consoles on May 7, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5, and PC.